Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1047 Games, Splitgate 2

Splitgate 2 Announces New Open Beta Coming This May

Following a successful Open Alpha, the team behind Splitgate 2 confirmed an Open Beta will be coming up sometime this May

Article Summary Get ready for Splitgate 2's Open Beta in May after a successful Open Alpha by 1047 Games.

Splitgate 2 offers 4v4 portal gunplay with customizable weapons and elite factions.

Master portals and dominate futuristic maps in Splitgate 2's galactic arena.

Team up with friends, choose factions, and compete for glory in fast-paced, objective-based matches.

Indie game developer and publisher 1047 Games revealed a new testing phase for Splitgate 2 is on the way after already having a successful one. The team took to their website to gush about the success of the Open Alpha they just held, and in the process, confirmed an Open Beta will be taking place sometime in May, but a solid date has yet to be confirmed. You can see what they have planned in the latest trailer above.

Splitgate 2

Ready to step into the spotlight? Eager to hear 100,000 fans screaming your name? Seeking fame and admiration? Then join the Sol Splitgate League, where the future is bright–it takes a team to bring home victory, but only one person can top the leaderboard. Play together. Stand alone. Suit up and portal into the action as an elite Ace in Splitgate 2, a 4v4 free-to-play shooter redefining what it takes to be #1. Choose your faction, customize your weapons, master your portal skills, and play with friends as you compete for glory in a galactic arena.

Dominate the arena with the ultimate tool–a portal gun. Turn the tide of battle with multi-dimensional combat through portals to flank your foe, or utilize futuristic physics to launch yourself for a jaw-dropping aerial kill. This is the future of Splitgate, bringing fast-paced portal gunplay with objective-based game modes and distinctive futuristic maps. Grow your skills as you unlock new capabilities for each Faction, upgrade your weapons, and maximize your loadout potential.

Dash around the battlefield as the agile Aeros, control the chaos as the tactical and time-manipulating Meridian, or run in guns blazing with Sabrask's raw power. Utilize dynamic abilities and diverse weapons to your advantage and playstyle. Mix and match factions to build the ultimate team. Recruit your friends and compete for the respect of the entire galaxy. Take control of the Hotzone while your friends hold off enemies portalling in from all sides. Stand together and steamroll your opponents to win the match and claim victory.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!