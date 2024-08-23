Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1047 Games, Splitgate 2

Splitgate 2 Releases New Gamescom 2024 Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Splitgate 2 from gamescom 2024, as players can try out the game at the convention

Indie game developer and publisher 1047 Games dropped a brand new trailer for Splitgate 2 during Gamescom 2024, showing off more of the gameplay. This is basically an all-action trailer giving players more of a look at what's to come while players at the convention have the chance to play a demo of the game. What's more, the team has made a Closed Alpha Playtest available on Steam, but you need to request access to try it out. Enjoy the trailer, as the game is coming out sometime in 2025.

Splitgate 2

Ready to step into the spotlight? Eager to hear 100,000 fans screaming your name? Seeking fame and admiration? Then join the Sol Splitgate League, where the future is bright–it takes a team to bring home victory, but only one person can top the leaderboard. Play together. Stand alone. Suit up and portal into the action as an elite Ace in Splitgate 2, a 4v4 free-to-play shooter redefining what it takes to be #1. Choose your faction, customize your weapons, master your portal skills, and play with friends as you compete for glory in a galactic arena.

Dominate the arena with the ultimate tool–a portal gun. Turn the tide of battle with multi-dimensional combat through portals to flank your foe, or utilize futuristic physics to launch yourself for a jaw-dropping aerial kill. This is the future of Splitgate, bringing fast-paced portal gunplay with objective-based game modes and distinctive futuristic maps. Grow your skills as you unlock new capabilities for each Faction, upgrade your weapons, and maximize your loadout potential.

Dash around the battlefield as the agile Aeros, control the chaos as the tactical and time-manipulating Meridian, or run in guns blazing with Sabrask's raw power. Utilize dynamic abilities and diverse weapons to your advantage and playstyle. Mix and match factions to build the ultimate team. Recruit your friends and compete for the respect of the entire galaxy. Take control of the Hotzone while your friends hold off enemies portalling in from all sides. Stand together and steamroll your opponents to win the match and claim victory.

