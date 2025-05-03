Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1047 Games, Splitgate 2

Splitgate 2 Reveals Open Beta Date With New Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Splitgate 2 as the team have confirmed the Open Beta will launch with new contentr in late May

Article Summary Splitgate 2 Open Beta begins May 22, featuring new content and fresh gameplay enhancements.

Experience over 25 weapons, 15+ maps, and a dozen modes in this portal-driven multiplayer shooter.

Join the Sol Splitgate League and compete as elite Aces in intense, objective-based 4v4 matches.

Master portal combat, customize factions, and upgrade your arsenal to dominate the galactic arena.

Indie game developer and publisher 1047 Games released a new trailer this week for Splitgate 2, confirming the Open Beta launch date. The team has let players know the Beta will take place on May 22, and with it will come new additions from previous tests, including over 25 weapons, over 15 different maps to play on, and a dozen modes you can play with everyone. Enjoy the trailer while we wait the next three weeks for it to launch, as you can sign up for it on the game's website.

Splitgate 2

Ready to step into the spotlight? Eager to hear 100,000 fans screaming your name? Seeking fame and admiration? Then join the Sol Splitgate League, where the future is bright–it takes a team to bring home victory, but only one person can top the leaderboard. Play together. Stand alone. Suit up and portal into the action as an elite Ace in Splitgate 2, a 4v4 free-to-play shooter redefining what it takes to be #1. Choose your faction, customize your weapons, master your portal skills, and play with friends as you compete for glory in a galactic arena.

Dominate the arena with the ultimate tool–a portal gun. Turn the tide of battle with multi-dimensional combat through portals to flank your foe, or utilize futuristic physics to launch yourself for a jaw-dropping aerial kill. This is the future of Splitgate, bringing fast-paced portal gunplay with objective-based game modes and distinctive futuristic maps. Grow your skills as you unlock new capabilities for each Faction, upgrade your weapons, and maximize your loadout potential.

Dash around the battlefield as the agile Aeros, control the chaos as the tactical and time-manipulating Meridian, or run in guns blazing with Sabrask's raw power. Utilize dynamic abilities and diverse weapons to your advantage and playstyle. Mix and match factions to build the ultimate team. Recruit your friends and compete for the respect of the entire galaxy. Take control of the Hotzone while your friends hold off enemies portalling in from all sides. Stand together and steamroll your opponents to win the match and claim victory.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!