Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: North Star Video Games, Spray Paint Simulator

Spray Paint Simulator Drops New Steam Next Fest Demo

You can try a free demo for Spray Paint Simulator right now, as you paint a new car and more for Steam Next Fest this week

Article Summary Try the new Spray Paint Simulator demo on Steam Next Fest, available until March 3, 2025.

Step into Splatterville and launch your painting business with Spray Paint Simulator's Story Mode.

Unlock Free Spray Mode to make the entire town your canvas, exploring limitless creativity.

Upgrade tools and manage resources for a seamless painting experience, from cars to giant robots.

Indie game developer North Star Video Games and publisher Whitethorn Games dropped a new demo for Spray Paint Simulator this week as part of Steam Next Fest. If you've been out to a convention in the past few months, this is pretty much the demo they have been showing off to people to give you a taste of what kind of work you'll do as you spray paint a new car and some other items in the game. Enjoy the demo, as it will be available until March 3, 2025.

Spray Paint Simulator

The town of Splatterville is in dire need of a makeover, and they need you to help them! Spray Paint Simulator is a relaxing and totally satisfying painting simulator that invites you to start your own painting business, starting from the ground up! Embark on a whimsical adventure in Story Mode as you meet with an eclectic group of clients, each in dire need of your painting expertise. Take on each job right from the start by prepping your space to ensure you deliver the best results, selecting the right colors for the task, and unleashing your creativity as you paint to perfection and keep your customers happy! Upgrade your tools, vehicles, and equipment, and use an assortment of ladders and scaffolding to help you get to those hard-to-reach spots. Fill the world with rainbow hues, painting everything from rooms and homes, to cars and bridges, and even giant robots! Unlock Free Spray mode to make the entire town your canvas and unlock the unlimited potential of your creative freedom!

Tap into your inner Bob Ross in this easy, relaxing gameplay experience without time limits or complex gameplay mechanics. Gain access to an assortment of colors to paint; the final result is up to your artistic eye.

in this easy, relaxing gameplay experience without time limits or complex gameplay mechanics. Gain access to an assortment of colors to paint; the final result is up to your artistic eye. Grow your business and keep your clients happy in Story Mode by meeting the "unique" community of Splatterville, taking on tasks, and working to become the top painter in town!

by meeting the "unique" community of Splatterville, taking on tasks, and working to become the top painter in town! Unlock Free Spray Mode , giving you access to the entire town to let your creativity run wild.

, giving you access to the entire town to let your creativity run wild. Get the full painting experience starting with prep work, such as fixing and removing objects, masking the area, selecting your paint, and painting each object to meet your customer's expectations.

starting with prep work, such as fixing and removing objects, masking the area, selecting your paint, and painting each object to meet your customer's expectations. Manage your consumables, tools, and equipment by acquiring new items to suit each task, including spray tools, battery power, vehicles, paints, scaffolding, and more, and upgrade them to make your jobs run smoothly.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!