Spring Into Spring 2022 Brings New Flower Crowns to Pokémon GO Today

The Spring into Spring 2022 event begins today in Pokémon GO. It includes the arrival of the new Alolan Legendary Tapu Bulu, new costumed Pokémon, and the first Limited Research Day in quite a while. Let's get into the details.

Here are the details of the Spring into Spring 2022 event in Pokémon GO:

Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 18th, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. New Costumed Pokémon: Togetic wearing a flower crown Togekiss wearing a flower crown (Obtained through evolution) Lopunny wearing a flower crown (Obtained through evolution)

The Alolan rollout continues! Tapu Bulu is now live in Legendary Raids. Team Rocket Content: Increase chance of Shadow Exeggcute and Shadow Whismur from Grunts.

Exeggcute, Kangaskhan, Flower Crown Pichu, Igglybuff, Flower Crown Togepi, Azurill, Happiny, Zhingling, Munchlax, Riolu. Event Bonuses: Double Hatch Candy Half Hatch distance Double Lucky Egg duration, a nice XP bonus.

Also, there will be the Limited Research Day over the weekend. The event-within-an event is An Egg-citing Spring Surprise. Here are the details of the first Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO in some time:

Alolan Exeggutors obtained via evolution during the event will know the Dragon-type Charged Attack Draco Meteor. Event Bonus: Double Catch XP.

Double Catch XP. Wild Spawns: Bulbasaur, Oddish, Paras, Bellsprout, Tangela, Chikorita, Sunkern, Treecko, Seedot.