Spritzee, Swirlix, & Goomy Debut In Pokémon GO Tomorrow

We're getting another wave of Kaos Pokémon in Pokémon GO tomorrow with the Luminous Legends X event which kicks off at 10 AM. For those unfamiliar with the main series games, you're going to want to look for a sassy parrot that looks like it has no body, a derpy Shih Tzu that looks as if it's been turned into an order of cotton candy, and a booger dragon. Let's get into the details.

Joining the wonderful world of Pokémon GO tomorrow are: