Spritzee, Swirlix, & Goomy Debut In Pokémon GO Tomorrow
We're getting another wave of Kaos Pokémon in Pokémon GO tomorrow with the Luminous Legends X event which kicks off at 10 AM. For those unfamiliar with the main series games, you're going to want to look for a sassy parrot that looks like it has no body, a derpy Shih Tzu that looks as if it's been turned into an order of cotton candy, and a booger dragon. Let's get into the details.
Joining the wonderful world of Pokémon GO tomorrow are:
- Spritzee: Known as the Perfume Pokémon, Spritzee is a pure Fairy-type. It evolves into Aromatisse, which retains that typing. The event in general will focus on Fairy-types to celebrate the release of the first Kalos Legendary to enter the game: Xerenas, which will be released at the same time as these three in Tier Five raids.
- Swirlix: Known as the Cotton Candy Pokémon, Swirlix is another pure Fairy-type. It evolves into Slurpuff which retains the typing. Keep a special eye out for Spritizee and Swirlix, as there will be a global challenge running in Pokémon GO tasking trainers with catching a cumulative total of 500,000,000 Fairy-types. When that goal is met, Shiny Galarian Ponyta will be released in the game during the second half of the event and triple catch XP will be activated.
- Goomy: Niantic may have just roasted this Pokémon on the game's official Twitter, but this is indeed an anticipated release as a Dragon-type. It is the first stage of a three-stage evolution that continues with Sliggoo and culminates in Goodra, the latter of which is expected to be a powerhouse. Now, the announcement does say we'll be "extremely lucky" to encounter a Goomy, which has me thinking this thing will be the new addition to the rare dragons: Gible, Deino, Axew, and Noibat. Hopefully, it'll at least be spawning enough during the event to unlock some Dex entries.