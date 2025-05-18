Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Supercell Oy | Tagged: Squad Busters

Squad Busters Receives New Gameplay Overhaul Update

Squad Busters was given a new update this week, changing the core gameplay of the mobile title up based on player feedback

Article Summary Squad Busters introduces a gameplay overhaul with new strategic depth and direct character control.

Players can now select powerful Heroes like Barbarian King and Archer Queen, each with unique Power moves.

The update adds customizable Squaddies whose abilities can be fused for optimal combos in every match.

Major changes are based on player feedback, aiming to improve strategy, lore, and overall game experience.

Mobile game publisher Supercell revealed this past week that Squad Busters has now received a new major update to the game that has changed the core gameplay. The change was made in response to player feedback about the game in its first year of activity, as they have modified it to have a grander depth on strategy and direct control over characters, along with the introduction of Heroes and Squaddies to the mix that essentially makes this a very different game from when it was released. You can read more from the announcement below, as we have a video above showing off the changes.

Squad Busters – May 2025 Update

While the update ensures that mayhem and chaos remain at the forefront, players now lead their Squad to victory by carefully choosing a Hero, super-charged versions of previous Squad Busters characters including Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Mortis and Royale King. These Heroes are equipped with formidable Power moves, which are actively controlled by the player. But if a player's Hero gets busted, the whole Squad is wiped out. Cue the importance of selecting the right supporting cast known as Squaddies, whose abilities are automatically unleashed as players collect and fuse them together during the heat of battle. Mastering the game is about creating the optimal combo of Hero, Power moves and Squaddies and chasing loot across wild maps. So no matter whether you're diving into the mayhem of Gem Hunt, climbing the Squad League, or teaming up with a friend in Duos, defend your Hero or get busted!

"It's been almost 12 months since Squad Busters launched globally and the team has learned a tonne thanks to the passionate feedback from our players," said Johnathan Rowlands, Head of Squad Busters. "For example, many players have asked for more strategic decision-making before and during battles. We're also starting to give players a deeper sense of the game's lore and how that relates to the new Heroes and Squaddies. Getting to this point has meant many months of experimentation, all the while running the live game. So, a big shout out to the team, who have shown immense commitment to evolve Squad Busters into an experience that remains accessible but now offers a deeper strategic layer."

