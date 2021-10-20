Square Enix Has Opened A New Mobile Studio In London

Square Enix announced that they have opened a brand new mobile development studio as they've taken up a location in London. Simply being called Square Enix London Mobile, the studio is currently working on two mobile titles for their first projects, as they currently have games for Tomb Raider and Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender in development. What's more, the company revealed that they are actively recruiting marketing and production talent as we speak to help bring these titles and future mobile games that have yet to be revealed to life.

The company is also working on the previously announced Tomb Raider Reloaded, which serves as a nostalgic action-arcade adventure title designed specifically for mobile, which is being developed in partnership with Crystal Dynamics. The game is set to be launched sometime in 2022 for the Apple App Store and Google Play. We have a couple quotes about the opening of the new studio below as we now wait to see what comes from their work.

"At Square Enix London Mobile, our goal is to move the world through play and in order to do this, we need to grow our team with even more unique voices, varieties of perspectives and creative energy," said Ed Perkins, Studio Head at Square Enix London Mobile "We have great games in development, access to Square Enix-owned IP and relationships with the world's top entertainment companies, but our people will be the competitive advantage that fuels our success now and in the future." "It has been an incredible privilege to partner with Square Enix London Mobile on the creation of a game with such an iconic IP," said Will Moore, CEO at Navigator Games. "The Avatar: The Last Airbender universe has so many layers and complex storylines to explore and we look forward to fully unveiling it and sharing it with all the incredibly passionate and loyal Avatar fans in the future."