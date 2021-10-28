Square Enix Reveals More Plans For Tomb Raider's 25th Anniversary

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics revealed a ton of info this week about all the plans to celebrate Tomb Raider's 25th Anniversary. A good chunk of what they announced was more about outside media as they reveals plans for the anime series on Netflix, events happening in the real world, charity efforts, and more. But seeing as how it is a game franchise, they talked a bit about what's planned for the franchise moving forward. They start with a look back as all of the games in their library are discounted on PC and consoles across the board with discounts of up to 89%, depending on what you're looking for and on what platform. We have the details of what else they discussed today for you below.

From November 1 through November 14, Crystal Dynamics and Prime Gaming are giving away Rise Of The Tomb Raider on PC for free for all Prime members. To claim the free game, Prime members should select "Games with Prime" and choose the Rise of the Tomb Raider offer between November 1 and November 14.

Also announced today is a collaboration between Crystal Dynamics and Feral Interactive to bring Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris to Nintendo Switch in 2022, the debut of the Tomb Raider franchise on the console. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris are arcade-inspired action-adventure games that combine the hallmarks of the series, including exploration and discovery, platforming, and puzzle solving, with co-operative multiplayer, character progression and fun fast-paced combat. For further updates about these titles, follow Feral Interactive on Facebook or Twitter.

Square Enix London Mobile revealed that the three original English-language Lara Croft voice actors will join Keeley Hawes in Tomb Raider Reloaded when the mobile game launches next year. For a limited time, players will be able to embrace their nostalgia by choosing which which Classic voice they'd like for iconic adventurer Lara Croft: Shelley Blond (Tomb Raider), Judith Gibbins (Tomb Raider II & III), Jonell Elliott (Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness), or Keeley Hawes (Tomb Raider: Legend, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, Tomb Raider: Underworld, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris). More information can be found here.