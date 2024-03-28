Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sokpop Collective, Stacklands

Stacklands Has Officially Been Released For The Nintendo Switch

Sokpop Collective have brought their popular card game Stacklands over to the Nintendo Switch in what is almost a direct port.

Article Summary Stacklands, Sokpop Collective's card game, is now on Nintendo Switch.

Enjoy a direct port of the village-building strategy game for $15.

Combine cards to gather resources, fight creatures, and build your village.

Expand your village with various card packs and fend off starvation each Moon.

Indie game developer and publisher Sokpop Collective has brought their popular card game Stacklands over to the Nintendo Switch this week. The game is basically a direct port of the current version you can play on PC, pretty much a direct copy. So those of you who have played it already know what's up. Only now you can play it on Switch as it's going for $15 there.

Stacklands

Stacklands is a village builder about stacking and selling cards to grow a thriving settlement. Play your cards right to gather resources, uncover new technologies, and keep everybody alive until the next round. Starting with a handful of simple resource cards, Stacklands quickly grows into a game of depth and strategy, as you work to keep everyone alive while discovering new technology and expanding the settlement. Each resource and villager is represented by a card. For example, dragging a 'Villager' card on top of a 'Berry Bush' card will spawn 'Berry' cards which the villagers can eat to survive. Stack different card combinations to create resources, and sell what you find to buy new packs. Play your cards right and see how far you can get. Build, collect, fight, and grow a village in a minimalist management roguelike for the ages! You can also sell cards to get coins, which you can then use to buy Card Packs. Packs contain multiple cards that you can use to expand your village. Every pack has a focus such as Cooking, Farming or Building. At the end of every Moon you'll need to feed all your villagers – so make sure you have enough food, or your villagers will starve! A Villager bumping into an evil creature will engage in an automatic battle. Fight Goblins, Bears, Rats and more! Improve your Villager's combat abilities by giving them weapons or by making them team up against enemies. Expand your knowledge by finding Idea Cards. An Idea Card will tell you how to create new cards, for example: stack 2 Wood, 1 Stone, and 1 Villager to build a House.

