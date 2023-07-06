Posted in: Cloud Imperium Games, Games, Star Citizen, Video Games | Tagged: Cloud Imperium, star citizen

Star Citizen Reveals Plans For 2023 Foundation Festival

Cloud Imperium has a new event coming to Star Citizen as the annual Foundation Festival will launch soon with a ton of content attached.

Cloud Imperium Games have revealed details of the next major event in Star Citizen, as they dropped all the activities planned for the 2023 Foundation Festival. Starting today and running allt rh way until the end of July, this is essentially a chance for new players to get in on the game with the help of the devs and those who are already steeped in the functions of the system. Everyone involved will have a chance to explore a myriad of programs across several core topics in the guide system, and essentially get a full-fledged lesson in everything it has to offer. We got more details and the trailer below.

"The Foundation Festival, a month-long civic program aimed at strengthening community spirit, returns to Star Citizen from July 6-31. Returning alongside the festivities is the Guide System, an industry-leading program that leverages the Star Citizen community at scale to connect the best veteran pilots with newcomers to onboard them to the 'verse, supplementing the recently updated New Player Experience added to Area18 in patch 3.19. The Guide System covers 12 core topics, including vehicle combat, mining, trading, racing, and more, rewarding veteran players with pilot cosmetics and new players with weapons and an ever useful Multi-tool set for successful completion of Guided Sessions."

"Further rewarding Guide System participants, players can build up more rewards by earning up to five unique sets of armor and weapons valued at over $80 by completing Guided Sessions during bonus weekends. A full breakdown of the Guide System categories and rewards can be found on the website. With a Free Fly event granting access to 12 ships from July 6-17, the recently improved new-player experience available in Area18, discounts on starter packs, updated referral rewards, and the Guide System brimming with in-game rewards, there has never been a better time to try Star Citizen and explore the 'verse together."

