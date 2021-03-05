Star Renegades Will Get A PS4 Release On March 10th

Raw Fury has announced the #PS4 version of Star Renegades will drop on March 10th, the same day as a new update for the game. PlayStation owners will be getting the full game so far along with the new content update that will also come to Xbox players called The Imperium Strikes Back. This new update will feature new challenges and experiences that have already been featured on the PC version as they slowly catch the console players up to where they are. You'll be able to explore the new ice planet Pycron, face off against three new Behemoths, and you'll get a new renegade added to your team in the form of the Dragoon! This is basically a chance for you to get more gear and experience on your way to taking down the empire. We got the latest trailer for the PS4 version for you to check out below.

A service robot named J5T-1N has arrived in your dimension to warn of impending doom from an overwhelming force known as the Imperium. Fight for survival across a procedurally generated and emergent mission-based campaign through reactive, tactical turn-based battle system that emphasizes interrupts and counters. Standing in your way is an intelligent Adversary system with enemy officers that evolve and move up in the ranks. As your band of heroes fall in the fight against invading Imperium and hope is all but lost, J5T-1N must be sent to the next dimension with everything you've learned to give the next group of heroes a chance to prevail. Each dimension, and each playthrough is unique, challenging, and never the same.