Star Trek: Fleet Command Officially Brings In Every Universe

Scopley announced that they have officially brought in every universe they can into Star Trek: Fleet Command for mobile devices. According to the announcement, this is the first mobile game ever to capture the entire Trek universe. For those who haven't played it before, the game takes off from the Kelvin Timeline, originating in the 2009 Star Trek film. The game has done pretty well for itself since it launched two years ago, continuing the stories from that timeline while only three films have been made exploring it. But now every single Star Trek entity is in the game from The Original Series to TNG, DS9, Voyager, Enterprise, Discovery, and more. If you'd like to try it out, the game is currently free-to-play on iOS via the App Store and on Android via Google Play. Here's a couple of quotes from today's reveal.

"With over 50 years of content to draw from, this expanded partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products marks the first time all of these iconic Star Trek stories, characters, and universes will find a home in one immersive experience," said Steve Huff, Senior Vice President of Product at Scopely. "We're honored to be deepening our collaboration with ViacomCBS Consumer Products and contributing to the legacy of Star Trek through our shared mission of delivering an exceptional experience to fans all over the world, for many years to come." "Star Trek is a multi-generational franchise that continues to generate new iterations to meet the needs of its ever-growing loyal and passionate fan base," said Pam Kaufman, President, Global Consumer Products, ViacomCBS. "With this first-of-its-kind partnership, we are able to harness the combined power of the beloved brand to give gamers a unique opportunity to create their own new adventures utilizing an exciting title from an exceptional partner like Scopely."