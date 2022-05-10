Star Trek Online: Stormfront Launched Free On PC Today

Gearbox Publishing has launched Star Trek Online: Stormfront for free onto the PC version today adding two new chapters to the story. The stories continue with the mirror universe playing havoc on the prime timeline of events, as Captain Killy (Mary Wiseman) and her forces choose a dangerous plan to wake up an old adversary. To prevent this from happening, Marshal Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), Admiral Leeta (Chase Masterson), and an Andorian rebel named "Rae-Yeet" (Noah Averbach-Katz) fly into the heart of the storm to take on the Terran Empire and prevent it from happening.

As a side note, as part of the launch, the company has partnered with CherryTree to release this special Borg Cube ATX PC case, as a sort of way to commemorate the release of the latest content. As you can see, it's all shiny and translucent in certain parts while remaining a cube in other areas. An interesting collectible, if this is what you want your PC tower to look like at home. If you're interested in it, it's currently selling for $525.

Two Featured Episodes – Captains hailing from all of the game's various factions can explore two brand new episodes: "Blueshift" – After formulating a rescue plan, Admiral Janeway calls on Captains to team up with former Terran Admiral Leeta and Terran Marshal Janeway to execute a daring rescue of Ilia from the Terran ESD. "The Calling" – With the information gained from Ilia, the Terrans are ready to contact a powerful new nemesis using the biggest galactic antenna they know of – the peaceful planet of Pahvo. The Coalition is attempting to stop them but will need help from Starfleet to take down the Terran Empire.

– Captains hailing from all of the game's various factions can explore two brand new episodes: Remastered Starfleet Tutorial – The tutorial for the main Starfleet faction has gotten a major upgrade! This new introduction will not only provide aspiring Captains with a smoother starting experience, but has also been updated with incredible new environments and added interaction with the Borg and Admiral Janeway.

– The tutorial for the main Starfleet faction has gotten a major upgrade! This new introduction will not only provide aspiring Captains with a smoother starting experience, but has also been updated with incredible new environments and added interaction with the Borg and Admiral Janeway. TFO Rebuild – "Forged in Fire" is a complete rebuild of a fan favorite, "The Assault on Terok Nor." In this five-player ground Task Force Operation, players will assemble an assault team to stop Admiral Leeta, who now has the power of the Pah-wraith, non-corporeal beings once native to the Bajoran wormhole.

– "Forged in Fire" is a complete rebuild of a fan favorite, "The Assault on Terok Nor." In this five-player ground Task Force Operation, players will assemble an assault team to stop Admiral Leeta, who now has the power of the Pah-wraith, non-corporeal beings once native to the Bajoran wormhole. "Heart of the Storm" Special Event – Captains who play through numerous episodes and TFOs associated with Mirror Universe can unlock an exciting new reward, the Kuumarke Visionary Ground Set.

– Captains who play through numerous episodes and TFOs associated with Mirror Universe can unlock an exciting new reward, the Kuumarke Visionary Ground Set. Featured Celebrities: Kate Mulgrew (Star Trek: Voyager) as Prime Admiral Janeway and Terran Marshal Janeway Mary Wiseman (Star Trek: Discovery) as Terran Captain Killy Chase Masterson (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) as Terran Admiral Leeta Noah Averbach-Katz (Star Trek: Discovery) as Rae-Yeet

