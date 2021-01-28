Star Wars: Battlefront Soundtracks Are Getting Vinyl Releases

The soundtracks to EA's Star Wars: Battlefront and Battlefront 2 games are coming to vinyl. Walt Disney Records will handle the releases, with the first game's soundtrack releasing tonight at Midnight and the second game's soundtrack coming out on February 5th. Both scores are by composer Gordy Haab, who won awards for both, with both scores performed by the London Symphony Orchestra and the London Voices choir. Both soundtracks will also be available on digital platforms and to stream on services like Spotify. Long-requested for release by us fans, Haab also scored Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from 2019 and The Old Republic. Those were so good, we will forgive him for scoring Star Wars Kinect.

Star Wars Soundtracks Every Fan Can Enjoy

"I consider composing the original score for EA's Star Wars: Battlefront series one of my greatest accomplishments. Creating new music for a game with such high expectations was a colossal task, only made more daunting by my own passion and desire to pay honor to my favorite franchise. And for this reason, I poured a lifetime of love into every note. As did the orchestra who performed it – and every person who helped bring the music to life," said Haab about the score and the release itself.

Pretty much every game with a Star Wars logo on it has a pretty good to a great score. It is about time that they get around to getting these out to us collectors and fans. As a Star Wars and vinyl collector, I can also say that I am very happy with the other saga soundtracks I have received from Walt Disney Records. They use high-quality transfers and quality discs to provide a fantastic listening experience. Look for the first release tonight right here.