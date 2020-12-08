Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2 Is Headed To Mobile

Aspyr and Lucasfilm revealed today that Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2 will be coming to mobile devices. One of the most popular titles in the entire series of Star Wars video games since the '80s will be arriving on Android and iOS devices on December 18th, 2020. You can currently pre-order the game on both right now before it comes out for $15. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer below as it shows off how the game will look on mobile devices for your entertainment. Have fun reliving one of the best titles as it now rests in your pocket.

"Fans have been asking for a mobile version of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2 for so long, and we're thrilled to finally bring it to them," said Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at Aspyr. "We're proud to continue working with Lucasfilm to bring classic titles like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II to modern platforms." Set five years after the events from the award-winning Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic's only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, players will be faced with the galaxy's most dire decision – follow the light side or succumb to the dark. Choose the light or the dark side of the Force as you progress through the story.

The choices made will affect the player's character, their party and those who may join the quest.

Add fan favorite characters to your party including HK-47, Canderous Ordo, and Kreia!

Optimized for mobile play with new touch screen controls.