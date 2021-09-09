Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Announced

Lucasfilm Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed today we'll be getting Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake. The game is being led by a newly created team composed of industry vets at developer and publisher Aspyr, who are working closely with Lucasfilm Games as the two have brought multiple classic Star Wars titles to modern platforms. Which includes the original Star Wars: KOTOR. The game will be published for the PS5 by SIE, while the PC version will be published by Aspyr. The finer details of what will be in the game are unknown at the moment, but we're guessing we're getting a fully revitalized 4K version of the original at the very least. There's also no release window, but if we had to take a guess, an announcement this early with no footage… probably getting it on the 20th Anniversary which would be in 2023. We have a few quotes about it below, but for now, enjoy the teaser.

"We've spent the past several years assembling the very best talent from across the industry to deliver a modern vision of this timeless Star Wars legend," said Aspyr co-founder Ted Staloch. "As lifelong Star Wars fans with extensive experience working with many of its best games, we have the deepest love and admiration for Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic and cannot wait to share this amazing remake with the rest of the galaxy." "Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic stands out among the Legends of Star Wars storytelling, and we're thrilled to be joining with Aspyr and Sony to remake this Legend for a new generation of players," said Douglas Reilly, VP, Lucasfilm Games. "Our teams have been working closely and share a deep commitment to honoring what fans love about the original, while bringing new fans on this incredible journey." "Nearly 20 years after its debut, Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic remains one of the most highly requested remakes from the PlayStation community," said Eric Lempel, SVP, Head of Global Marketing, Sony Interactive Entertainment. "The time is finally right to bring this dream to life for both diehard fans and those who have yet to experience it."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5 (https://youtu.be/lL-RfE-ioJ8)