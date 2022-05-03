Star Wars Lightsabers Return To Fortnite For A Limited Time

Tomorrow, on May 4th, Epic Games will partner with Disney again to bring the famous Star Wars lightsabers back to Fortnite. In celebration of the franchise's own holiday, May the 4th, the game will be getting several items added to the shop as well as some rewards for you to claim. First off, yes, you're getting four different lightsabers tied to specific characters with green, red, blue, and purple to choose from. They'll also be bringing back the Stormtrooper blaster for you to replace your regular guns with. Plus, you'll have a chance to get every Star Wars outfit they've ever had in the game (with the exception of the Mandalorian, who was featured in a previous Battle Pass) starting today and running until May 17. Those outfits include the Imperial Stormtrooper, Kylo Ren, Zorii Bliss, Finn, Rey, Sith Trooper, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and Krrsantan. You can read more about the other items below.

Fortnite Lightsabers Lightsabers are back! Pick up Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber, Kylo Ren's Lightsaber, and Mace Windu's Lightsaber across the Island. What about the blue lightsabers? There are blue ones too, but this time they're Obi-Wan's. Start Blasting Returning to the Island, the E-11 Blaster Rifle can now be wielded by players! How to find one? Stormtroopers have set up checkpoints in search of Obi-Wan — go to one of these checkpoints and exchange Bars for a Blaster! Also find them in Chests and on the ground. Empire Accreditation Speaking of Stormtroopers, go through Stormtrooper training in new Star Wars Quests. Active now until May 17 at 12 AM ET, these Quests will have you confiscate a "landspeeder" (a.k.a. a vehicle), confiscate and use "Jedi contraband" (a.k.a. a lightsaber), and more. Each May the 4th Quest rewards XP, and for completing five, you'll earn an Empire Banner