Star Wars: The Old Republic Gets A New Story Trailer

BioWare and Lucasfilm Games released a brand new story trailer for Star Wars: The Old Republic as it highlights the Legacy Of The Sith. Marking the tenth year of the MMORPG, this trailer takes a far more ominous turn as it presents the idea that everything about the war happening in the game is meaningless compared to being able to control The Force. Which, let's be real, is absolutely true. If you have to choose between a mystical power and trying to control the galaxy, take the power. You can enjoy the trailer below as it will drop into the game on February 15th.

Star Wars: The Old Republic's latest expansion, Legacy of the Sith, will continue to build upon a massive and dynamic Star Wars storyline, sending players on a military campaign to secure a vital planet for their faction as they uncover the ultimate plan of the renegade Sith, Darth Malgus. In addition to new story content and challenging missions to pursue alongside friends and other players, the expansion features an array of enhancements to the player experience with the new feature, Combat Styles, that expand player options and a variety of quality of life upgrades. The release of Legacy of the Sith marks the beginning of the game's 10th Anniversary Celebration, which will run throughout 2022 and introduce new content, events, updates and more.

