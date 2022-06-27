Starly Community Day Is Set For July 2022 In Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced Starly as the feature of Pokémon GO's July 2022 Community Day. Let's get into the details.

Here are the details for Starly Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, July 17th, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. There will be bonus raids after. Read on for details.

When you evolve Starly up to its ultimate form of Staraptor, that Staraptor will know the Fast Attack of Gust. Community Day Special Research: The $1.00 Special Research that will be in the in-game shop will be titled Field Notes: Starly. This makes me think that this Special Research will, like this past weekend's Field Notes: Deino research, feature Rhi from the GO Ultra Recon Squad who has taken Professor Willow's place since that character's disappearance during GO Fest 2022.

These features will run from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM local time only: Bonus Tier Four Raids: Just like the Zweilous raids that ran after Deino Community Day, Starly Community Day will end at 2:00 p.m. but until 7:00 p.m. local time, Staravia will appear in special Tier Four raids that can only be completed in person. Trainers who complete these raids will see more Starly popping up in a 300-meter radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. These Starly will have Community Day Shiny odds.

Oddly, I was in a press conference with Niantic last week where no news was given that hadn't already been announced, but something seems to have changed. The press conference was pre-Deino Community Day, and an attendee asked if the Tier Four raids post-Community Day would continue after Deino. That was the only question that seemed to get a firm answer, and the answer was that this feature was just being tried out on Deino Community Day. It seems that Niantic has changed their mind there, as we have the direct following Community Day opting into this feature as well.