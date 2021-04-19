Steamforged Games' Monster Hunter World Game Coming To Kickstarter

Brace yourselves for a hard-hitting new game! Steamforged Games, a tabletop game design studio that often uses licensed intellectual properties as their focus, is putting their newest game, Monster Hunter World: The Board Game, onto Kickstarter tomorrow at 12 PM noon Central Time. Are you ready?

From the description of this game according to its webpage on Steamforged Games' website:

Prepare to face massive monster minis in this cooperative combat campaign board game for 1-4 players. Gather your party to track down and slay the monsters roaming the New World. The more monsters you slay, the better the weapons you can craft, the bigger the monsters you can hunt!

In this game, you play as a hunter of terrifying beasts in the Fifth Fleet, tracking and taking down various monsters of all sorts of classifications, including the Barroth (shown above) and the Pukei-Pukei (shown below), among many others. This Kickstarter will launch tomorrow at noon Central Time, and can be found by clicking here.

Are you interested in this new Monster Hunter World board game by Steamforged Games? Consider assisting in this crowdfunding effort if so. While we are waiting for the Kickstarter to launch, Have you played the Monster Hunter video games? Were they enjoyable for you? Let us know what you think of the franchise in the comments below!