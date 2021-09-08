Steamforged Games' Next Epic Encounters Have Spine-Tingling Undead

Steamforged Games, a company of tabletop miniature game designers working with all manner of licensed games (such as Horizon: Zero Dawn: The Board Game and Resident Evil 3: The Board Game) and original games alike (including Guild Ball and Godtear), has released information for their next set of Epic Encounters modules! Titled Arena of the Undead Horde and Tower of the Lich Empress, respectively, these modules are geared towards the fifth edition of one of the most popular role-playing games on the market today. And they look terrifying. Let's discuss this!

The first module of the two, which contains the many goons of the Tower of the Lich Empress boss box, is Arena of the Undead Horde. This box contains twenty models, all styled after undead warriors, pit fighters, and gladiators. The box is astounding enough with that, but it also contains stats for these undead abominations, a double-sided mat for play, an adventure booklet, and tips to maximize the fun and challenge in using the module. This seems pretty straightforward and standard with other Epic Encounters modules, which is fine by us! This box checks out at $49.95 USD on Steamforged Games' web store.

Meanwhile, the Tower of the Lich Empress comes with one model, the boss known as the Lich Empress. She is an imposing and, dare we say, mortifying miniature. She comes mounted on a very large 100mm base, which, by way of scale, means her model overall is quite tall, even if the Lich Empress herself is human-sized. Her kit comes with the miniature, four detachable spell effects in the shape of skulls (seen with the miniature render above), a double-sided game mat, an adventure book with stats, and tips on how to increase the tension in this absolutely epic encounter. Tower of the Lich Empress preorders at $42.95 USD on Steamforged Games' web store.

What do you think about these Epic Encounters modules by Steamforged Games? Are they what you're looking for in your next game of 5E? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!