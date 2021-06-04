Steamforged Games Previews Labyrinth Of The Goblin Tsar Miniatures

Goblins have always been a major part of fantastical media. From various cultures' folklores to all manner of media including games and movies, goblins have found some way or another to permeate into almost every facet of fantasy. Perhaps one of the most pervasive pieces of fantasy media that includes goblins in contemporary history is Labyrinth by Jim Henson. Its overwhelming impact is why it's not a shock that Steamforged Games, a tabletop gaming design company that's well-known for its highly detailed miniature-based games, has made something seemingly inspired by the film.

The next upcoming Epic Encounters release, coming out on September 10th of this year, is Labyrinth of the Goblin Tsar. This appears to hearken back indirectly from the ages-old concept of a Goblin King, but of course, due to the way trademarks work, a Goblin King with a Labyrinth doesn't quite work out, hence potentially why the title of the goblin-in-charge had to change. At any rate, these miniatures look fantastic, so let's take a closer look at the release!

According to the press release by Steamforged Games:

Descend into the black depths of the Goblin Tsar's labyrinth in your next roleplaying campaign! Inhabitants of nearby villages have been disappearing, consumed by the scuttling darkness lurking in the caves. Can you brave the depths and end the terror? Inside, you'll find everything you need to run an RPG encounter, including 20 highly detailed miniatures, adventure book, and enough prompts and stats to weave an epic tale.

