Steamforged Games Releases All-New Epic Encounters Boxed Sets

Tabletop miniature company Steamforged has done it again – with two new boxed sets for their beloved Epic Encounters series of miniatures, Steamforged has a new set of miniatures for the most avid of tabletop gamers and RPG enthusiasts. This time around, adventuring parties can expect to encounter hordes of goblins led by a warmongering chieftain in the Village of the Goblin Chief boxed set. Alternatively, explorers might just go head-to-heads against the fabled, fearsome hydra in the Swamp of the Hydra boxed set.

According to Steamforged's solicitations:

A reptilian horror, the hydra oozes corruption. Its mere presence has twisted the plants and warped the creatures of the fetid swamp it calls home. With many heads to contend with—each one boasting animal cunning, a winding neck, and sharp teeth—careless trespassers will soon find themselves trapped in a thicket of snapping jaws.

This boxed set comes with ten Goblin miniatures, the Hydra miniature, a double-sided game mat, an adventure book, a set of stats for the monsters in the box, and a set of tips to add to the tension of this very epic encounter.

According to the blurb put out by Steamforged regarding Village of the Goblin Chief:

Beware the giggling goblins and their cruel knives. Hidden in their treetop village, they plot their raids and feast on whatever they can steal or kidnap. But goblin malice is not the only threat in these parts. Far beneath the branches, the ground has begun to rot, polluting the soil and spoiling harvests. And the goblins know why.

Village of the Goblin Chief comes with the following tabletop game components: A gang of twenty different Goblin miniatures (some mounted, some not), a book for the adventure, a set of stats for each kind of Goblin encountered, a double-sided playmat, and a set of tips and tricks for causing and retaining tension in the encounter.

These boxed sets will hit store shelves on January 25th, 2021. Are you interested in such minis for your games? Let us know what you think in the comments below!