Steamforged Games Releases Styx, A New Champion, Into Godtear

Godtear, Steamforged Games' skirmish-based wargame, has been in play in the industry of tabletop gaming since around 2018, when its Kickstarter was launched and finished soon thereafter. Most of the major boxes for that campaign have been released, save for one: Styx. However, this is about to change, as Steamforged is finally releasing Styx at long last.

The street date for the release of the Styx boxed set will be Monday, August 2nd of this year. The box will be $29.95 USD and is sure to be a hit among die-hard fans of the game.

From the press release by Steamforged Games:

Unleash death with Styx, Lord of Hounds. Styx uses his Shaper skills to master the battlefield and bend the rules of death, drawing enemies into his clutches and weakening their defences. While Styx selects a victim, his hounds can circle an enemy banner and tear it to shreds. This expansion comes with everything you need to add this dark champion and his followers to your Godtear warband, including 4 highly detailed miniatures and 3 profile cards.

The boxed set for Styx comes with the following components and features:

1x Styx, 2x Abyssal Hounds, 1x Styx's banner, 3x profile cards

Coloured according to champion class (green for Shaper)

Highly detailed miniatures

No assembly needed

Created for the Godtear miniature skirmish board game

Designed for use with any Godtear starter set

As mentioned above, die-hard fans of Godtear are sure to get a kick out of Styx finally being available to purchase.