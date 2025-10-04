Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crytivo, SoulAge23, Steel Artery: Train City Builder

Steel Artery: Train City Builder Announced For Steam

Steel Artery: Train City Builder has been announced for Steam, as you can sign up for a Playtest ahead of its release this Winter

Article Summary Steel Artery: Train City Builder launches on Steam this Winter, promising a unique city-builder experience.

Manage a living city aboard a massive moving train, balancing economics, resources, and citizen happiness.

Citizens act autonomously, shaping their own lives as humans, elves, orcs, and more coexist on your train.

Sign up now for the Steam Playtest to get an early look at resource management and creative train layouts.

Indie game developer SoulAge23 and publisher Crytivo have revealed their latest game coming out soon, as we get a better look at Steel Artery: Train City Builder. This is a city simulator title on wheels as you are building a moving city on a moving locomotive. You'll be tasked with managing, keeping everyone safe and happy as you load up the train with homes, businesses, and resources so that people can go car by car and live their lives as if they never need to leave the train. The game has a Playtest on Steam right now that you can sign up for, with plans to release the game sometime during this Winter. Enjoy the trailer!

Steel Artery: Train City Builder

Once upon a time, the Empire built the legendary Steelpolis, a colossal train that showcased technological power, economic dominance, and authority. It traveled across vast provinces, enforcing order, collecting tribute, and dazzling the masses. But now, the Empire's treasury is empty, its lands fractured, and its infrastructure on the brink of collapse. To save it, the Emperor revives the abandoned project—and you are appointed as the mayor of this reborn city on rails.

Unlike traditional city-builders, you do not give direct commands. Citizens are autonomous, driven by their own needs and choices. They work, eat, rest, and spend money based on their own choices and circumstances. A worker may refuse a faraway job, quit after earning enough gold, or pick a new profession entirely. You provide opportunities—they shape their lives. Humans, elves, orcs, and other races bring unique needs and values to your train. They form relationships, carry their own histories, and interact in ways that can foster cooperation or create cultural tension. Managing these diverse communities is as vital as expanding your economy.

Every building generates or consumes resources. Workers need salaries, inns charge for rest, and diners demand payment for meals. To keep your city thriving, you must stop in resource-rich regions, extract what you need, and plan your wagon layouts carefully. Space is limited, logistics are complex, and efficiency is the key to survival. Will you design a compact, fast-moving train for a tight human colony, or create a sprawling leviathan filled with thousands of inhabitants? Each path offers unique challenges and emergent stories.

