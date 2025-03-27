Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ESDigital Games, Steel Seed, Storm in a Teacup

Steel Seed Releases New Extended Gameplay Video

Steel Seed has a brand new video out right now showing off an extended look at the gameplay from their original trailer and footage

Article Summary Steel Seed unveils an exciting 15-minute extended gameplay video with new, captivating details.

Discover a dark sci-fi world where stealth and action intertwine in a gripping narrative.

Explore complex environments with protagonist Zoe's parkour skills and agile combat style.

Join Zoe and her drone companion Koby in battles and stealth missions in an underground facility.

Indie game developer Storm in a Teacup and publisher ESDigital Games dropped an extended gameplay video for Steel Seed this week. This is nearly 15 minutes' worth of content as they explore several aspects of the game and provide a pretty good look at what you can expect from the title. Enjoy the video here as the game is still set for release on Steam on April 10, 2025, with a free demo still available.

Steel Seed

Steel Seed is a gripping action-adventure game from the visionary team behind the critically acclaimed Close to the Sun, set in a dark sci-fi world where mankind stands on the brink of extinction. Explore a hand-crafted world filled with dynamic combat, formidable enemies, and a deep narrative that challenges the very definition of humanity. From towering industrial landscapes to eerie biodomes, the world of Steel Seed is as haunting as it is immersive, with a story revised and edited by BAFTA-winning Martin Korda. Players can adapt their playstyle with a unique blend of stealth-action gameplay, three distinct skill trees, and over 40 upgradable abilities.

Immersive Dark Sci-Fi World: Intriguing main character evolution paired with a compelling and deep narrative experience revised and edited by BAFTA-winning writer Martin Korda.

Intriguing main character evolution paired with a compelling and deep narrative experience revised and edited by BAFTA-winning writer Martin Korda. Be Mobile & Agile: Use Zoe's parkour skills to traverse the underground facility and gain a tactical advantage. From the artificial, robot-controlled depths to the open natural environment, danger lurks around every corner.

Use Zoe's parkour skills to traverse the underground facility and gain a tactical advantage. From the artificial, robot-controlled depths to the open natural environment, danger lurks around every corner. Koby, A Drone For Life: The master key of Steel Seed and Zoe's guide on her lonely and dangerous journey inside the underground facility. By working together, they create a formidable duo and bring something new to every fight.

The master key of Steel Seed and Zoe's guide on her lonely and dangerous journey inside the underground facility. By working together, they create a formidable duo and bring something new to every fight. Stealth – The Art of Fighting Without Fighting: Use stealth-based techniques to explore the facility's hostile environment undetected by robotic entities and guards. Some confrontations can be avoided through efficient movement.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!