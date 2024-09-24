Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, SteelSeries, Video Games | Tagged: Keyboard

SteelSeries Has Unveiled New Apex Pro Gen 3 Series Keyboards

SteelSeries has revealed their latest line of gaming keyboards hitting the market as they showed off the Apex Pro Gen 3 Series

New features include Rapid Tap, Rapid Trigger, and Protection Mode for enhanced gaming performance.

GG QuickSet enables optimal game-specific settings with pro-grade presets for competitive edge.

Equipped with the industry's first Hall Effect Gen 3 sensor for unparalleled speed and durability.

SteelSeries has unveiled a new line of gaming keyboards as the new Apex Pro Gen 3 Series keyboards will hit the market later today. The short end of this new model is that they took the Apex Pro Series and gave it a tuneup by making it faster with better tech, more durable, and better programming to make it work with an array of titles and systems. We have the details below as they will be on sale later today in time for early holiday shopping.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 Series

Building on the legacy as the world's fastest gaming keyboards, the Apex Pro Gen 3 models further evolve SteelSeries' unparalleled intelligence, speed, and durability. Equipped with cutting-edge OmniPoint 3.0 technology and the industry's first Hall Effect Gen 3 sensor, the Apex Pro Gen 3 series provides gamers with an unrivaled competitive advantage. Additionally, armed with a new suite of advanced GG software features including Rapid Tap, Rapid Trigger, and Protection Mode, gamers can utilize GG QuickSet to effortlessly access individual pro-grade profiles for the most played games, continuing the revolution that started it all.

Protection Mode – Say goodbye to accidental "fat-fingering" with Protection Mode, a SteelSeries-exclusive feature. This mode protects against accidental key presses by reducing the sensitivity of selected surrounding keys—never worry about blowing the most important cooldown again.

– Say goodbye to accidental "fat-fingering" with Protection Mode, a SteelSeries-exclusive feature. This mode protects against accidental key presses by reducing the sensitivity of selected surrounding keys—never worry about blowing the most important cooldown again. Rapid Tap – Rapid Tap prioritizes the last pressed key in a pair without needing to release the previous key, enabling faster input and improved aim. With up to 5 key pairings, your counter-strafing, peeking, crouch-jumping or slide-cancelling gets more responsive than ever.

– Rapid Tap prioritizes the last pressed key in a pair without needing to release the previous key, enabling faster input and improved aim. With up to 5 key pairings, your counter-strafing, peeking, crouch-jumping or slide-cancelling gets more responsive than ever. Rapid Trigger – Discard the limitations of regular actuation. With Rapid Trigger, gamers can repeatedly press the same key without waiting for it to return, at the slightest lift of a finger. No more missing multiple key presses if players ever need to spam a button.

– Discard the limitations of regular actuation. With Rapid Trigger, gamers can repeatedly press the same key without waiting for it to return, at the slightest lift of a finger. No more missing multiple key presses if players ever need to spam a button. GG Quickset – Optimal settings for a player's favorite games are just a few clicks away, making the gaming keyboard setup easier than ever. Gain a competitive edge with pro-grade presets that adjust actuation levels, Rapid Trigger, Protection Mode, Rapid Tap, RGB Lighting, and more on a per-game basis. Skip the complicated setup and get playing.

