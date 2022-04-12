SteelSeries Unveils New MMO/MOBA Lightweight Gaming Mice
Comments
SteelSeries has released a new line of gaming mice this week that are both multi-use and specifically designed for MMO and MOBA titles. The company released three new models for people to choose from in the Aerox series, including the Aerox 5 ($80), Aerox 5 Wireless ($140), and Aerox 9 Wireless ($150). Each one provides different features depending on what you need, with each being designed for a specific kind of game to give you quick accessibility in your hands. You can read about all three below as they're available on their website and at select retailers.
- SteelSeries Aerox 5 – LIGHTning Fast. The lightest multi-genre mouse on the planet barely registers on the scales at a featherlight 66g. Combining ultra-lightweight design with 9 programmable buttons, the Aerox 5 provides players true versatility and the ability to adapt to whatever game or genre they play in an instant. The TrueMove Air sensor and 100% Virgin Grade PTFE feet ensure that every swipe is effortless and tracked with pinpoint accuracy, while our Golden Micro IP54 switches mean every shot is registered exactly as a player wants it to be. Brilliant PrismSync Lighting provides 3 RGB zones and a water-resistant AquaBarrier™ provides an IP54 safety rating – providing peace of mind from spills and accidents.
- SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless – Fusing Customization x Unleashed Performance. The lightest multi-genre wireless mouse on the planet weighs in at 74g while providing up to 180 hours of battery life. A mere 15-minute charging provides 40+ hours of use. Utilizing Quantum 2.0 Wireless and Bluetooth, gamers can play with truly untethered ultralight freedom on multiple devices for longer than ever before. 9 programmable buttons and the TrueMove Air Sensor deliver unrivaled precision and accuracy.
- SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless – The Ultimate MOBA and MMO mouse. Bringing the first true innovation to the MMO and MOBA genre in years, the Aerox 9 Wireless weighs just 89g, while giving users access to 12 programmable thumb buttons. The Aerox 9 Wireless utilizes Quantum 2.0 Wireless and Bluetooth for connectivity, next-gen Golden Micro IP54 Switches (rated for 80M clicks [3x the durability found in other gaming mice]), a TrueMove Air gaming sensor, and IP54 rated AquaBarrier™ protection. To keep players cable-free for longer, the lightest MMO/MOBA mouse on the planet delivers up to 180 hours of battery life, with fast recharging capabilities, giving gamers 40+ hours in just 15 minutes.