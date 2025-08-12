Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Story of Seasons, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Story Of Seasons Reveals New Royal Zoological Society DLC

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar has revealed a brand-new DLC pack made in partnership with the New Royal Zoological Society

Article Summary Story Of Seasons: Grand Bazaar unveils the Pine Hoverfly Outfit Set DLC in partnership with RZSS.

All DLC proceeds directly support the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's conservation efforts.

This DLC celebrates the successful breeding and return of the critically endangered pine hoverfly.

The collaboration highlights both in-game regeneration and real-world species conservation impact.

Marvelous Inc. has partnered up with the New Royal Zoological Society to create a new DLC pack for Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar. The game will release the Pine Hoverfly DLC, giving you a new costume to dress in and some accessories, as all of the proceeds for this will go directly to support the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and their crucial invertebrate conservation efforts.You can see more here and read more from the announcement below, as it will launch with the PC and Switch versions of the game on August 27, 2025.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – The Pine Hoverfly Outfit Set

The Pine Hoverfly Outfit Set DLC marks the continuation of a groundbreaking partnership that began in 2020, when Marvelous Europe partnered with RZSS, with the help of Jellymedia, donating to support their efforts to reestablish the pine hoverfly, a 'Critically Endangered' insect. The pine hoverfly, once confined to a single forest patch in Scotland, plays a key role in the ecosystem as a pollinator and waste recycler. The pivotal donation enabled the wildlife conservation charity to significantly expand its breeding programme from 170 to 8,000 individuals annually, actively preventing the species' extinction. For the first time in eight years, adult pine hoverflies have been sighted and are reproducing in the wild.

"The fact that fans can now download Pine Hoverfly content within Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is super exciting for us, because by doing so, they are directly contributing to conserving a critically endangered species in the U.K.," said Dr. Helen Taylor, RZSS Conservation Programme Manager. "Species like pine hoverflies are key to the health of our native ecosystems and yet are so often overlooked. We love that Marvelous are standing with us in protecting the wee beasties of this world and that this brilliant partnership is continuing to evolve."

Chris Jennings, Head of Marketing at Marvelous Europe, noted, "The core theme of regeneration in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar perfectly mirrors the conservation efforts taking place, bringing a species close to extinction back to ensure future generations can see them in the wild." He added that the positive impact of this initiative has fostered a desire within the Marvelous group for similar future projects.

