Strange Scaffold Announces Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 1

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 1: Re-Raptored has been announced, bringing in another twist on Match-3 with a weird game history

Article Summary Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 1: Re-Raptored is a satirical Match-3 survival horror comedy RPG Metroidvania.

Sequel to the fictional CRDM3, the game parodies remakes and reboots in the gaming industry.

Features new puzzles, returning and new characters, and a mix of survival, humor, and meta-commentary.

Developed by Pedalboard Games and Strange Scaffold, with a new protagonist and original soundtrack.

Indie game developer Pedalboard Games and publisher Strange Scaffold have come together to commit to the bit harder than before with Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 1: Re-Raptored. Serving as an IRL follow-up to Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3, the game is a fictitious remaster of the original in the series that started it all, giving you a Match-3 survival horror comedy RPG Metroidvania title. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the game will launch on September 23, 2025, for PC via Steam.

Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 1: Re-Raptored

Henry Bayliss, a redneck scientist living deep in the Louisiana bayou, is up to something. Enter Jack Briar: the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms' best agent, and the natural choice for this kind of field work. But Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3 was cancelled! What's Jack Briar even doing here?! Join Jack Briar as he races to prevent the Bayliss disaster, explores a creepy mansion, and defeats anyone who gets in his way. Look out, dinos, 'cause you're gonna get jurass-kic'd!

The commitment to the bit here is pretty strong, so let's pull back. CRDM1: Re-Raptored is a sequel to CRDM3, acting as a remake of the first game in the fictional series. Like CRDM3, it addresses the current state of the industry while also exploring the looming culture of remakes and reboots in gaming, as well as the personal ramifications and messy challenges that come with it. Return to the creepy classic. Explore all-new rooms, dinos, and puzzles in the "original" match-3 survival horror comedy RPG metroidvania – fully re-raptored!

A match-3 visual novel sequel to Creepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3.

A faithful follow-up from Pedalboard Games, headed by CRDM3's co-lead.

A direct narrative sequel with more puzzles, some returning characters, some new characters, and a whole lot more meta-commentary on game development.

A brand new soundtrack, a new protagonist, and new mysteries to unravel.

An experiment in a new business model for Strange Scaffold, allowing Pedalboard Games to use the original game's codebase.

