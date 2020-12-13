Striking Distance Studios & Krafton Unveil The Callisto Protocol

Striking Distance Studios and Krafton unveiled a new game and a trailer during The Game Awards 2020 with The Callisto Protocol. One of the surprise trailer of the entire event, and that's saying something for this year's crop of game reveals, this one shocked the hell out of social media when it dropped. The game is created by the same team who made Dead Space, and now they're at it again with a new twist on the sci-fi horror genre. Unfortunately, beyond the trailer, we don't have a ton of info beyond what the company released below with their small press release about it. That's mainly due in part to the fact that the game won't be seeing the light of day until 2022 on PC and consoles. So for now, aside from being terrified by the trailer, we're probably not going to hear much else about it until maybe the summer of 2021. Enjoy the trailer for now while we patiently wait.

Set on Jupiter's moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror. The game challenges players to escape the maximum security Black Iron Prison and uncover its terrifying secrets. A blend of horror, action, and immersive storytelling, the game aims to set a new bar for horror in interactive entertainment. "The Callisto Protocol is the culmination of decades of experience building AAA games," said Glen Schofield, founder and CEO of Striking Distance Studios. "We've built a world class studio of passionate developers that is ready to once again tackle one of our all-time favorite genres—survival horror. We're setting out to make one of the most terrifying games of all time, and we can't wait to share more about The Callisto Protocol next year."