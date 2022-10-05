Submarines Officially Arrive In World Of Warships' Early Access

Wargaming has launched one of the most frequently-requested items into World Of Warships as submarines have come to Early Access. Specifically, you'll be getting the German and American submarines to play with, because since the game focuses on war and they tend to focus mostly on World War II content, you're getting submarines from this era with two powerhouse countries. The latest update, which launches today, also brings about the 2022 Halloween event, and some new features being added to the game. We have the notes of the latest patch below, along with screenshots and a video introducing the update to you.

Sink Deeper With Submarines

Submarines have finally arrived in Early Access, a highly anticipated, brand new playable ship class. Operating mostly underwater, these deadly ships feature torpedoes as their primary weapons. Thanks to its armament and stealth, they are effective against all classes of ships, but are vulnerable when detected. As a part of this Early Access launch, two consecutive sets of German and American submarines from Tier VI and VIII will be available in The Armory. To get acquainted with these deft vessels, a new Operation "Wolf Pack" will take place, running across the duration of the update. Teams of seven will be tasked with hunting for convoys, lurking below the surface, and navigating past outposts to destroy these transports before they reach their destination.

World Of Warships Halloween Battles Ensue

In the lead-up to Halloween at the end of the month, Operations "Saving Transylvania" and "Sunray in the Darkness" will be available in World Of Warships. In addition, the "Twilight Battle" temporary battle type makes a return from its first appearance in 2018 just in time for the spooky season. Entering the game two weeks after the launch of this update, two teams of seven clash against each other on the map from Operation "Sunray in the Darkness." Tasked with destroying the enemy team, the ships will have to navigate through an increasingly smaller safe zone, as Filth gradually takes over the water.

Fresh Features For Fall

Alongside the major addition of submarines and festive flair for Halloween, Update 0.11.9 sees a number of changes to Commanders and cross-server matchmaking. Several Commander talents, skills, and upgrades have seen improvements across the board, updated to provide a better overall balance and offer greater flexibility. The Commander Skills interface also sees improvements, allowing players to view available Commanders from all nations, regardless of whether they have a ship from the same nation in the Reserve. To top it off, the World of Warships team is also testing cross-server matchmaking technology. With plans for large-scale testing with players across NA, EU and APAC servers, this test could mark the beginning of cross-server play for several tiers, modes and battle types in the future.