Summer Game Fest & Day Of The Devs Reveal 2022 Plans

Organizers behind both Summer Game Fest and Day Of The Devs revealed their plans today for the initial presentation, taking place on June 9th. First off, the primary event for SGF will be happening live from Los Angeles and broadcast across dozens of platforms around the world, with the event set to kick off at 11am PT. Essentially, with E3 not happening this year, SGF is taking over where that event would have already been presenting content. What's more, it was revealed today they will be selling tickets to see the event live in IMAX theaters around the country, so if you don't want to just sit around and watch it on your laptop, you can go enjoy it in a theater with other gamers. Tickets for those showings will go on sale on May 12th, 2022.

Summer Game Fest is a fan-first celebration of the future of video games, headlined by an extensive roster of digital events from the world's top game developers and platforms. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, Summer Game Fest Live!, will feature world premieres, trailers, news and updates from the world's top game developers and platforms. Last year's Summer Game Fest Live! event featured the world gameplay debut of Elden Ring by FromSoftware, the announcements of Death Stranding: Director's Cut on PlayStation 5 with Hideo Kojima and Tiny Tina's Wonderland from Take Two, as well as appearances by Ryan Reynolds, Jeff Goldblum, and Giancarlo Esposito, plus performances by Weezer and Japanese Breakfast. Co-produced by Double Fine Productions and iam8bit, Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition will immediately follow Summer Game Fest Live!, providing a platform for creative and diverse games to reach more audiences than ever before. In 2021, Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition provided a stage for some of the most innovative and exciting indie games of the year, including: Soup Pot, A Musical Story, Axiom Verge 2, Behind the Frame, Death's Door, Garden Story, Last Stop and TOEM.

Day of the Devs is the industry's foremost indie games showcase celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Over the last decade, Day of the Devs has showcased over 500 games, including hits like Psychonauts 2, Untitled Goose Game, Unpacking, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Disco Elysium, in both in-person and online events.