Summoners War: Chronicles Releases New Major Story Update A new major update has been added to Summoners War: Chronicles, as the team at Com2uS has added a new boss and more.

Com2uS has provided a brand new update for Summoners War: Chronicles, as the game is getting new additions to the storyline. The update brings about a conclusion to the game's first major storyline, as they have now introduced a brand new boss to the game for you to fight against, several new areas to fight in, and a new Hard Mode for those looking for punishment. There are also expansions to mining and gathering, 6-Star Runes, updates for a few characters, and more. We got the full rundown below, as the update is now live.

"Explore Kontana's vibrant environment, pursue the villain Tefo, witness the conflict between the Tuahas and Neotuahas and more in this latest update within the Summoners War franchise. This update also includes a new Monster story, Quality-of-Life improvements, and multiple in-game events for both Kontana and familiar regions. After completing the storyline, players will gain some hints into what the next Continent will look like."

Expansion to 6-Star Runes – The maximum Rune star grade has been expanded to 6 stars and a Rune alchemy system has been added so Monsters can become even more powerful.

The maximum Rune star grade has been expanded to 6 stars and a Rune alchemy system has been added so Monsters can become even more powerful. Hard Mode Challenges – Path of Adventure now includes [Hard] levels. Face tremendous odds for a chance to acquire the new, powerful 6-Star Runes.

Path of Adventure now includes [Hard] levels. Face tremendous odds for a chance to acquire the new, powerful 6-Star Runes. Rune System Overhaul – Rune Disassembly and Rune filtering are easier and more intuitive than ever. Plus, new systems for Rune Crafting, Rune Succession, and Rune Combination have been added.

Rune Disassembly and Rune filtering are easier and more intuitive than ever. Plus, new systems for Rune Crafting, Rune Succession, and Rune Combination have been added. Character Updates – A Monster Story for (Fire) Pioneer has been added and can be located at the [Guard Journal] – [Monster Story] tab. Additionally, one Summoner skill has been added to each of the Water/Fire/Wind attributes.

A Monster Story for (Fire) Pioneer has been added and can be located at the [Guard Journal] – [Monster Story] tab. Additionally, one Summoner skill has been added to each of the Water/Fire/Wind attributes. QoL Improvements – Gain information about the enemy team in Battlefield areas, jump right into new matches in the Challenge Arena without leaving the combat result page, and freely set your own party restrictions for Galagos Ruins, with harder configurations netting greater rewards.

Gain information about the enemy team in Battlefield areas, jump right into new matches in the Challenge Arena without leaving the combat result page, and freely set your own party restrictions for Galagos Ruins, with harder configurations netting greater rewards. Auto Mining / Gathering – An automatic gathering/mining system will be added, with efficiency mirroring the Summoner's Account Level.