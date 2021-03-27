Summoners War: Lost Centuria Receives A Global Release Date

Com2uS has revealed the official release date for Summoners War: Lost Centuria, the anticipated follow-up to Summoners War: Sky Arena. Developed by GAMEVIL, this latest title in the franchise's pantheon will feature new and familiar monsters as well as an all-new battle system for you to check out. This will be a card-based, real-time system that will reward smart team composition. Along with strategic play and proper timing, as those who can mix all three will be near guaranteed victory with whomever you chose to play as. You can read more about the game below and check out the sneak-peak trailer as the game will release on iOS and Android on April 29th, 2021.

Lost Centuria fuses beloved monsters and lore from Summoners War: Sky Arena with an entirely new gameplay system that pushes players into intense RTS scenarios against opponents. Armed with a custom deck of cards, competitors enter strategic battles that center on summoning eight monsters each that are worth varying amounts of Mana. Cards have varying costs, but these don't necessarily portray a Monster's usefulness in battle. Regardless of Mana cost, all cards can have a tenacious impact when they are used with efficient strategy. It's up to players to build a balanced deck and decide in the moment how to conquer their opponents in real-time. In 2020, Summoners War: Lost Centuria turned heads in a global beta test involving over 200,000 players from around the world, who loved the game's strategic and thrilling combat. With several battle systems including Counter and Summoner Spells, players can expect deeply satisfying tactical matches that remain exciting and unpredictable until the very last move.With the global pre-registration for Lost Centuria surpassing 5 million, Com2uS is excited to get it into the hands of players worldwide, and looks forward to seeing how players react to this new take on a well-beloved franchise.