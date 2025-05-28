Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged: Summoners War: Rush

Summoners War: Rush Announced For Mobile Devices

Summoners War: Rush has been announced this week, bringing and all-new idle RPG game to the franchise for iOS and Android

Article Summary Summoners War: Rush brings idle RPG and tower defense gameplay to iOS and Android in 2024.

Players can collect, upgrade, and battle with iconic Monsters from the Summoners War universe.

Experience massive battles, deploying up to 25 Monsters in PvP colosseum and boss raids.

Accessible summoning system lets fans quickly expand and customize their ultimate monster teams.

Com2uS has announced an all-new title coming to the Summoners War franchise, as Summoners War: Rush will be released this year for mobile devices. The game itself will be an idle RPG, as they throw in tower defense and tactical strategy into the mix, but for the most part you'll sit back and watch your characters do their own thing after you set much of it up. We have more details about the game for you here as we're waiting on a proper release date for the game, as we expect it to be out sometime this year.

Summoners War: Rush

Summoners War: Rush brings a fresh spin to mobile gaming by combining the tactical depth of tower defense with the accessible, rewarding loop of idle RPGs. Designed for both seasoned Summoners War fans and newcomers alike, Rush offers the chance to collect, upgrade, and battle with a roster of iconic Monsters from the beloved franchise. All within a compact, highly replayable format perfect for short bursts of gameplay. Whether actively commanding your Monsters on the field or earning idle rewards while offline, Rush ensures steady progression and meaningful rewards. Its design prioritizes pick-up-and-play convenience without sacrificing strategic depth.

A Genre-First Tower Defense Mode – Rush introduces the first-ever tower defense gameplay within the AFK RPG space—merging fast-paced defensive strategy with idle mechanics in a seamless, genre-blending experience. It's also the first official tower defense title based on the globally recognized Summoners War universe.

Rush introduces the first-ever tower defense gameplay within the AFK RPG space—merging fast-paced defensive strategy with idle mechanics in a seamless, genre-blending experience. It's also the first official tower defense title based on the globally recognized Summoners War universe. Generous Summoning System – Easily build your dream team from a wide selection of fan-favorite Monsters. The summoning system is designed to be accessible and rewarding, helping players quickly expand and customize their roster.

Easily build your dream team from a wide selection of fan-favorite Monsters. The summoning system is designed to be accessible and rewarding, helping players quickly expand and customize their roster. Massive, High-Impact Battles – Dive into large-scale combat where you can deploy up to 25 Monsters at once. Whether you're climbing the PvP ranks in the Colosseum or taking on massive boss encounters in Dragon's Nest, the action is always intense and satisfying.

