Summoners War World Finals Confirms Paris Details

Summoners War World Finals have revealed more details of the road to the event, taking place on November 1 in Paris, France

Article Summary Summoners War World Finals set for November 1, 2025, in Paris, France with top global players competing.

Participant registration is open now in-game until June 30, with selections based on Arena performance.

Regional preliminary rounds and cups held in Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific determine the finalists.

12 top players will compete in a single-elimination bracket for the championship and prize pool glory.

Com2uS dropped new information about the 2025 Summoners War World Arena Championship, showing a clearer path to the championships this Fall. The event will take place on November 1, 2025, in Paris, France, bringing together the best of the best in a fierce competition to take the title and a piece of the prize pool. We have more details about it for you here from the team.

Summoners War World Finals

Participant registration is now live via the Summoners War: Sky Arena in-game event page until June 30 at Midnight PT. Preliminary participants will be selected based on their individual performance during World Arena Seasons 32 and 33. The Europe and Americas regions will each field 16 preliminary players, while the Asia-Pacific region will be divided into four groups—Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia and Others in Asia—with 8 players from each preliminary group. Preliminaries will take place between late July and the end of August. These best-of-five, double elimination showdowns will determine who advances to the Regional Cups.

Regional Cups will be held in-person around the world to determine the finalists, with the Europe Cup kicking off on Sept. 20 as a closed-door event, followed by the Americas Cup on Oct. 11 in São Paulo, Brazil and the Asia-Pacific Cup closing it out on Oct. 18 in Busan, South Korea. Three players from each Regional Cup will earn a spot in the World Finals. Additionally, Open Qualifier events will be held in France and Hangzhou, giving one (France) and two (Hangzhou) players a direct ticket to the World Finals.

And at the World Finals on November 1 in Paris, France, the 12 best Summoners War: Sky Arena players in the world will battle it out in a single-elimination bracket. Throughout the tournament season of August through November, fans can catch the action in-person and enjoy exciting Summoners War content online while cheering their favorite players on to victory.

