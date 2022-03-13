Sunrise GP Receives First Reveal Trailer & More

Developer Garage 5 and publisher Gamedust have revealed more about their upcoming stylized racing title, Sunrise GP. This particular game has taken the standard racing title and given it more of a cartoonish polish as you will be racing around in some classic looking cars as well as some stylized versions fo classics to compete against each other in some fun tracks. This game isn't really aiming for accuracy, realism, or any of the other things the major titles have been improving on for years. This one is all about fun, and it shows in the presentation of the reveal trailer they released this week, which you can check out below. The game will be released on the Nintendo Switch sometime this year, but for now, here's some added info on this particular competition.

In Sunrise GP, the players will compete for victory in Grand Prix, driving various vehicles that differentiate from each other in terms of handling or acceleration. stylistically reminiscent of classic vehicles from Eastern Europe. Sunrise GP will feature a plethora of tracks, so each race will take the players to different parts of the world hosting new, exciting challenges. Besides the single-player campaign, Sunrise GP will include a split-screen local multiplayer mode designed for up to four people, a challenge mode, and a quick race. Fans of beautiful shots can also take advantage of the in-game Photo Mode that will help in perpetuating the most memorable racing moments. Physic based gameplay. Each car significantly different from another in terms of dynamics

The Grand Prix mode that wraps the game world in a series of races and challenges

A local multiplayer split-screen mode for up to four players

Arcade challenges and a quick race mode for short burst game sessions.

Artstyle that combines cartoon, fantasy and realism

Photo mode