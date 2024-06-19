Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Super Battle Polycars

Super Battle Polycars Confirms Steam Release Date

Yooper Game Studios have confirmed the official Steam release date for Super Battle Polycars, as the game will arrive next week.

Indie game developer and publisher Yooper Game Studios has revealed the official release date for Super Battle Polycars on PC via Steam. After having a demo out and doing some promotion for it during the Spring, the team has confirmed the game will be out on June 28, 2024. Along with the release comes a new short trailer showing off some of the action you'll encounter. Enjoy!

Super Battle Polycars

Take the wheel solo or with your friends in this old-school vehicle combat game with a modern MOBA twist! Fight for victory alongside your teammates in our MOVA (Massive Online Vehicle Arena) mode, or put your driving skills to the test in the arena for an all-out deathmatch! DRIVE the fastest, DESTROY the competition, and DOMINATE. Take to the arena in the MOVA to control your team's lanes, fight for XP in the jungle, and destroy the enemy nexus to win! Or join your team within the Deathmatch arena to be the last group standing! Feel like a loner? No worries! All game modes support solo queue alongside the Free-For-All Deathmatch option.

Equip each Polycar with multiple unique abilities and items to survive against your foes! Make your way through the battle pass or browse the in-game store to outfit your Polycar with the latest and greatest fashion items, paint jobs, and hats! Your HUD speedometer is also customizable, and don't forget to slap on a custom license plate for your rig. Don't worry; nothing in the battle pass or shop is pay-to-win. All future Polycars, abilities, and items will be free with each content update. Take to the skies or hit the pavement with full arcade driving physics powered by Unreal Engine 5! Drift, accelerate, glide around your opponents, lay down suppressive plasma fire, or rain down an orbital strike from above. DOMINATE the competition.

