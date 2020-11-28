Super Catboy Announced For PC To Be Released In Fall 2021

Assemble Entertainment and developer Pixelpogo revealed their upcoming game Super Catboy will be coming out on PC in 2021. The game itself is a throwback to the 16-bit era of gaming as you will be platforming around as the cutest fighting cat around taking out the evil forces around you that all happen to be dogs. Aside from the fact that the content is modernized, it does have a feeling of old Genesis or TurboGrafx-16 platformers from back in the day. The game is currently scheduled to be released sometime in the fall of 2021 on PC, but we wouldn't be surprised to learn of a Nintendo Switch copy sometime down the road. Enjoy the trailer and some quotes from the announcement.

Super Catboy isn't your typical Tomcat, oh no, not this fascinating feline! Accompanied by a deranged-yet-cute sidekick companion — a young girl armed to the teeth with more weapons than you can PSPSPSPS at — Super Catboy will venture far and wide to dismantle the shady plans of his evil creator so that he can go back to doing…cat things…in peace and without the threat of sinister anthropomorphic dogs. "Super Catboy combines elements of various platformers, run'n'gun, and beat'em up games, but offers unique variety with the inclusion of bonus levels that feature an alternative gameplay style," said Arthur Eckmann, Co-Founder, Pixelpogo. "We were inspired by iconic games like Mega Man X, Metal Slug, Donkey Kong Country and the like, which have shaped the game designers we are today." "We want to stay true to our roots while nodding at the present with Super Catboy," said Thomas Flachs, Co-Founder, Pixelpogo. "It's not just about that '90s flair — we included graphics and gameplay mechanics that players are used to. We want it to be modern and comfortable."