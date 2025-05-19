Super Farming Boy Announces Mid-August Launch Date

Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: LemonChili Soft, Renxo Europe Limited, Super Farming Boy

Super Farming Boy Announces Early Access Launch Date

Super Farming Boy has been confirmed for an Early Access release date, as the game will arrive this August on PC via Steam

Article Summary Super Farming Boy launches in Early Access on Steam for PC on August 12, 2025.

Transform into tools, fly, and defend your farm from pests, thieves, and unpredictable weather.

Master chain reactions, combos, and upgrade powers using classic superhero trading cards.

Customize your BlobHouse, unlock idle helpers, and explore wild new seasons like Winteria and Volcanic.

Indie game developer LemonChili Soft and publisher Renxo Europe Limited have confirmed the official release date for their latest game, Super Farming Boy. The team are presenting this as a new kind of farming game that works more like an action-puzzle title tied to chain reactions and combos based on how you manage your crops. The farm is constantly under attack by various pests, thieves, weather, and other issues that will complicate things for you. It's up to you to defend and fight them off while also collecting your crops. The game will be released into Early Access on August 12, 2025 via Steam, but for now, enjoy the latest trailer here.

Super Farming Boy

In Super Farming Boy, there are no tools because you are the tool. With the simple push of a button, you can transform into a shovel, a hammer, a pickaxe, a watering can, and more! Super Farming Boy can even FLY! The game's central mechanic revolves around chain reactions and combos! The magical seed creatures in this world, once harvested, trigger specific chain-reaction effects that enable you to optimize your farm in ways never seen before in a farming game. These chain reaction and combo powers also serve as your means of defense against creatures, help optimize your daily stamina usage, and facilitate various actions such as chopping down trees, demolishing boulders, removing weeds, collecting items, defeating bosses, and much more!

Superhero Abilities: Super Farming Boy has the ability to walk, run, and even fly! Additionally, he can transform into any tool with a simple push or tap of a button—be it a shovel, pickaxe, axe, or hammer.

Super Farming Boy has the ability to walk, run, and even fly! Additionally, he can transform into any tool with a simple push or tap of a button—be it a shovel, pickaxe, axe, or hammer. Chain Reaction & Combos: Optimize your farm by harvesting a single crop and witnessing the chain and combo effects efficiently harvest your entire farm at once. However, meticulous planning in your planting efforts is essential!

Optimize your farm by harvesting a single crop and witnessing the chain and combo effects efficiently harvest your entire farm at once. However, meticulous planning in your planting efforts is essential! Lots of Supertools to Upgrade: All SuperTools and powers in Super Farming Boy come in the form of old-school superhero trading cards. Unlock and upgrade them all!

All SuperTools and powers in Super Farming Boy come in the form of old-school superhero trading cards. Unlock and upgrade them all! Outlandish Seasons to Discover: Explore a plethora of unique seasons in Super Farming Boy, including Spring, Winteria, Volcanic, Radioactive, Underwater (coming soon), and Timewarp (coming soon).

Explore a plethora of unique seasons in Super Farming Boy, including Spring, Winteria, Volcanic, Radioactive, Underwater (coming soon), and Timewarp (coming soon). Idle Helpers to Collect: Rescue all your pets by purchasing them back from Korpo! Each pet comes with a unique mechanic to help automate your farm.

Rescue all your pets by purchasing them back from Korpo! Each pet comes with a unique mechanic to help automate your farm. No Inventory Management: Super Farming Boy eliminates the need for inventory management. All seeds and helpers are creatures that follow you wherever you go, avoiding the hassle of an ever-filling inventory!

Super Farming Boy eliminates the need for inventory management. All seeds and helpers are creatures that follow you wherever you go, avoiding the hassle of an ever-filling inventory! Beauty Up and Customize it All: Personalize your BlobHouse with fantastic beauty items such as tables, rugs, and beds! Your home will be uniquely yours and look amazing with your creative touch

