Super People Will Be Coming To Steam's Early Access

Wonder Games the team behind the upcoming battle royale title Super People, announced today the game will be coming to Steam's Early Access. The team recently concluded their closed beta test and have gathered a ton of notes from having players essentially shoot each other frequently on their maps and servers. Now they're setting up all those fixes to go into an Early Access version of the game. While they didn't release any info on a launch date for that, they did reveal that they will be holding an Event Match on March 12th and 13th via Steam. While we wait to hear more on that, here's the details from the team themselves on what they learned from the testing.

Developer Wonder People had shown their attentiveness to player feedback, and as Super People heads towards Early Access, they will be working on core feature improvements. These improvements include: strengthening security and game optimization as well as quality of life improvements for the game. An improved tutorial, player assist feature, a new material spawn method and the addition of an Oceania server are on the way. Player feedback has also been invaluable in helping the team to decide what new content should be added. Players can expect to soon see an in-game shooting range, a new class, new costumes and a replay feature. In addition to the many improvements that will be made for its Early Access release, Super People has prepared something special for the players to enjoy. To celebrate the ending of the CBT, Super People will be hosting an Event Match on March 12th and 13th. This match will have no equipment crafting so that players can focus on the fight.

In total, more than 4.3 million players have leapt from helicopters and onto the sands of Orb Island, determined to take out their enemies and bring home the winner's trophy. Snipers proved to be the most popular class, while the close-quarter Shotgun Master fell behind. Clearly players preferred to take out opponents from a safe distance, rather than get up-close and personal. Despite the class preferences, Super People's preferred weapons were a mix of assault rifles, with the M416S, AKM and MP5SD total downing 26,430,194 players to earn the top spots as the most used guns. For a deeper dive on all the closed beta test results, you can view the infographic trailer and, as a thank you to players, you can also view the following thank you trailer with special guest Seong Gon Park (Director) and more members of the team who share some of their thoughts and excitement at the road ahead.