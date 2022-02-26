Super Rare Games To Release Mixtape Volume Two

Super Rare Games revealed that they've released the Super Rare Mixtape Vol. 2 with a ton of indie video games all in one cool retro package. This set is basically a gambit of fun titles that are from an array of genres, all of them in a single USB stick inside a cassette tape design, as you can see here. The complete list of titles in this set are FWD, 36 apples, All Our Asias, Alluvium, Cheeky Chooks, Cog Owl, Cyphernaut, Detective GUI, Elementalist: 0, Franchise Wars, Gardenarium, Happy Happy Land, Hinoken, Lycanthorn 2: Rain of Beasts, Ne Touchez Pas 5, Pack a Block, Perfect Vermin, PetWings, Plead with the Mountain God, Postbird in Provence, Runway, Satryn, Stargrove Scramble, Starsnap, Static Cling, Sunnyside vs the Eggies, Tadpole Tales, Tailspin!, Windowframe, and Z's Room. You can purchase it from their store for $40 right now, but they've only made 2,000 copies, so be quick!

