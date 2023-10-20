Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Super Rare Games
Super Rare Mixtape: Horror Edition Has Been Released
Super Rare Games is bringing out the horror with a collection of indie titles in the new Super Rare Mixtape: Horror Edition.
Super Rare Games has released a new horror game collection in time for Halloween as the Super Rare Mixtape: Horror Edition is out now. This is a substantial collection of indie titles all revolving around horror in one way or another, as you're getting 30 main titles, another eight demos, and some bonus content. We have more info on the set for you below, as they are only selling 1,500 copies for roughly $36.
"After lying dormant for a while, the Super Rare Mixtape is back! The curator of the Mixtape, Ryan Brown, has once again carefully collated a collection of 30 games and eight game demos from small developers in the grassroots indie game scene onto a single USB drive, playable on your Windows PC. And this time, they're all horror-themed! The showcase of pure originality and creativity, both in content and design. The 30 hand-curated games and eight game demos are all packed onto a USB shaped like a tape cassette. All you have to do is plug into a Windows PC or laptop and start gaming through the custom game launcher."
GAMES INCLUDED
- FRAGMENT: Extended Edition
- My Sweet Zombie!
- The Devil, Flesh
- Blood & Concrete
- COLDLINE
- MapFriend
- Hellgineers
- Spookynaki
- Code: Dino-H
- BioCrisis
- FeedVid Live
- Night Stop
- Dispatch
- Unsorted VHS
- Terminal
- The House in the Woods
- Bonnie's Bakery
- Apocryphauna
- Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia
- Corpse Ocean
- Digidream
- MOTH HOUSE
- Helltown
- Sagebrush
- Our Lady of Sorrow
- PortaBoy+
- The Shopping List
- No-Snake Hotel
- Fears to Fathom: Home Alone
- Godbeast Mk.II
DEMOS INCLUDED
- BioCrisis – Return 2 the Lab
- The Salt Order
- Project Anomaly: Urban Supernatural Investigator
- The Tower on the Borderland
- The Lacerator
- Endacopia
- Mothmen 1966
- Bahnsen Knights
BONUS FEATURES
Games are not everything that's hidden on the Mixtape. Learn more about the games through trailers, developer audio diaries, and concept art galleries. The drive also comes with game soundtracks and a soundtrack player.