Super Rare Mixtape: Horror Edition Has Been Released

Super Rare Games is bringing out the horror with a collection of indie titles in the new Super Rare Mixtape: Horror Edition.

Super Rare Games has released a new horror game collection in time for Halloween as the Super Rare Mixtape: Horror Edition is out now. This is a substantial collection of indie titles all revolving around horror in one way or another, as you're getting 30 main titles, another eight demos, and some bonus content. We have more info on the set for you below, as they are only selling 1,500 copies for roughly $36.

"After lying dormant for a while, the Super Rare Mixtape is back! The curator of the Mixtape, Ryan Brown, has once again carefully collated a collection of 30 games and eight game demos from small developers in the grassroots indie game scene onto a single USB drive, playable on your Windows PC. And this time, they're all horror-themed! The showcase of pure originality and creativity, both in content and design. The 30 hand-curated games and eight game demos are all packed onto a USB shaped like a tape cassette. All you have to do is plug into a Windows PC or laptop and start gaming through the custom game launcher."

GAMES INCLUDED

FRAGMENT: Extended Edition

My Sweet Zombie!

The Devil, Flesh

Blood & Concrete

COLDLINE

MapFriend

Hellgineers

Spookynaki

Code: Dino-H

BioCrisis

FeedVid Live

Night Stop

Dispatch

Unsorted VHS

Terminal

The House in the Woods

Bonnie's Bakery

Apocryphauna

Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia

Corpse Ocean

Digidream

MOTH HOUSE

Helltown

Sagebrush

Our Lady of Sorrow

PortaBoy+

The Shopping List

No-Snake Hotel

Fears to Fathom: Home Alone

Godbeast Mk.II

DEMOS INCLUDED

BioCrisis – Return 2 the Lab

The Salt Order

Project Anomaly: Urban Supernatural Investigator

The Tower on the Borderland

The Lacerator

Endacopia

Mothmen 1966

Bahnsen Knights

BONUS FEATURES

Games are not everything that's hidden on the Mixtape. Learn more about the games through trailers, developer audio diaries, and concept art galleries. The drive also comes with game soundtracks and a soundtrack player.

