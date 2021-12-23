Super Robot Wars 30 Will Get Second DLC Pack Tomorrow

Bandai Namco has set a release date for the second DLC pack for Super Robot Wars 30 as players can download the content tomorrow. A bit of an early Christmas gift for people who love the title as it will drop the morning of December 24th for you to download. Included in this pack are some pretty awesome additions, including one of the more highly-request characters in the form of Ultraman, who comes with Seven Suit and Ace Suit. Here's the full list of what will be available and a trailer down below showing everything off.

Gundam Barbatos Lupus Lex – Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blood Orphans

Gundam Gusion Rebake Full City – Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blood Orphans

Gundam Flauros – Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blood Orphans

Gundam Bael – Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blood Orphans

Ultraman – Ultraman

Seven Suit – Ultraman

Ace Suit – Ultraman

Alteisen Riese – Super Robot Wars OG Series

Rein Weissritter – Super Robot Wars OG Series

30 years on, the battle for our world's future continues. Super Robot Wars 30 is a tactical RPG that brings characters and robots from a variety of mecha anime together to battle their mutual foes. Players follow characters through adventure and battle. Take control of giant robots on a battle map, commanding them to defeat their enemies. The battle switches between ally and enemy phases. Once the player has moved and attacked with their robots, the enemy takes their turn. When all enemies have been defeated, the game proceeds to an Intermission. During Intermission, the player can use resources earned in battle to train pilots, upgrade robots, and earn bonuses for their army. They then can proceed to the next chapter of the adventure. In Super Robot Wars 30, players can enjoy a unique experience that combines all-star mecha series crossovers, action-packed attack animations, and the chance to upgrade your favorite machines and pilots.

