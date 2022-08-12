Super Surveillance Title City Eye Releases Today On PC

Ultimate Games have dropped their latest simulator title with a twist onto Steam today as you can now play the surveillance game City Eye. Now you too can love out all the greatest fears of the novels 1984 and A Scanner Darkly together in one single game, as you will be working the cameras in a city filled with closed-circuit monitoring devices. It will be up to you to spot people and determine if they're breaking the law or not, report incidents like fights and fires, and ultimately bring some semblance of order to the city you monitor. But how far will you take things, and at what cost will you do so? Its a game that, while it doesn't have a major storyline built into it, and certainly doesn't shy away from the idea that you're working for the government to spy on everyone in public, it will force you as a player to decide if what you're doing is morally wrong or for the best of everyone at large.

In City Eye, the player becomes the operator of a central city video surveillance system. The primary task is to contain and fight crime and other threats. The gameplay focuses on searching for various dangers and then tracking down suspected criminals and the development of events to finally call the appropriate services. The developers point out that an effective operator must first and foremost ensure accurate observation and good identification of actual threats. Importantly, these can be a wide variety of threats, including, for example, destruction of property, car theft, fight, fire, traffic accident or even terrorism. In whole, the video surveillance system comprises as many as several hundred cameras operating in the various neighbourhoods. As the developers emphasise, City Eye is a title inspired by contemporary, i.e., increasingly advanced, video surveillance and control systems. The longevity of the game is definitely enhanced by the randomised events system that is used.