Supernatural Handyman Simulator The Lift Announced

A new supernatural simulator game has been revealed, as The Lift will have you working as a handyman trying to restore a building to glory

Article Summary The Lift is a supernatural handyman simulator set in a haunted, decaying research Institute.

Restore each eerie floor by repairing furniture, solving electrical puzzles, and using creative gadgets.

Use the Lift to explore biomes, uncover secrets, meet strange NPCs, and piece together the Institute’s fate.

Face cosmic threats and sludgy horrors while bringing the Institute back to its former glory room by room.

Indie game developer Fantastic Signals and publisher tinyBuild Games have announced a brand-new game this week, as they showed off The Lift. This is a new simulator title in which you play a handyman working in a haunted building that looks like it hasn't seen a repair since the Soviet Union was around. It will be up to you to go floor by floor and make repairs, while also dealing with a creepy crawley sludge that seems to follow you everywhere. Enjoy the beautiful trailer and info here as the game will be released sometime in 2026.

The Lift

The Institute was humanity's most advanced research facility – until a catastrophic incident left it drifting through the void, plagued by cosmic decay and slowly fading into oblivion along with its dark secrets. Awakened from stasis, you must restore the Institute and uncover what went wrong. Every floor is a massive renovation project with unique challenges. Work at your own pace, tackling everything from basic furniture repairs to complex electrical engineering projects. Use a variety of gadgets, craft what you need, and bring the Institute back to its former glory.

Renovate: Every floor is a massive renovation project with unique challenges. Work at your own pace, tackling everything from basic furniture repairs to complex electrical engineering projects. Use a variety of gadgets, craft what you need, and bring the Institute back to its former glory.

Explore: Use the Lift as your mobile base while traveling across the Institute. Explore multiple biomes, unlock hidden areas, meet unforgettable characters, and complete their quests. Piece together the mind-bending truth behind the incident that changed everything.

Repair: Breathe life back into dozens of intricate devices, from vending machines and generators to satellite dishes and reactors. Build circuits with multiple components, identify fault currents, route cables, manage power supply, and generate torque to repair each system.

