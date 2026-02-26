Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: FakeFish, Frostrail, Shiro Unlimited

Survival FPS Frostrail Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latyest trailer from the new survival first-person shooter Frostrail as the team are aiming to release the game in 2026

Article Summary Frostrail is a survival FPS set on an armored train traversing a deadly frozen wasteland.

Manage resources, upgrade your train, and fight eldritch horrors in a brutal, unforgiving world.

Scavenge icy ruins, face relentless combat, and make life-or-death choices to endure the void.

New gameplay trailer released, with an anticipated Frostrail launch window set for 2026.

Indie game developer FakeFish and publisher Shiro Unlimited have released a new trailer for their upcoming game Frostrail, showcasing more gameplay. This is about a minute and a half worth of footage showing you trying to survive on a train in the tundra, as you'll fight to survive in this brutal title where every decision could be your last. Enjoy the trailer as the team are aiming to release the game sometime in 2026.

Frostrail

Once a mighty empire, the land now lies barren, consumed by an unrelenting cold. Twisted by the Emperor's pact with the Void, its ruins are haunted by relentless revenants and eldritch horrors. Aboard an armored, steam-powered train, the Penitent Gardeners purge the land of the cursed, granting mercy to the lost and striking down the wicked, seeking salvation in the heart of the frozen desolation. Your train is more than a refuge, it is your only way forward. As you explore the frozen wasteland, it will keep you moving and alive, carrying everything you need to survive. Fuel the Eden Engine, manage its power, and operate your train to explore further, scavenging what little remains of this world.

As your struggle grows heavier, so must your train. Reinforce its walls, craft weapon stations, and upgrade the engine to outpace the horrors that hunt you. Expand with new carriages, crafting stations and storage, forging a moving fortress against the cold and the terrors beyond. Beyond the tracks lies a world frozen in death, its ruins entombed in ice and time. Explore the wasteland for vital supplies, scavenge the remnants of abandoned settlements, and break into wreckage lost to the frost. Descend into treacherous depths where greater rewards come at a deadly cost.

But the cold is unforgiving, and every step away from your train is a gamble. Risk death for precious supplies or stay safe and go without. The frost creeps into your bones, the blizzard blinds, slows, and suffocates. Heat is survival, ration it wisely. And in the silence of the snow, something else stirs. Face the revenants alone or band together to survive relentless combat and carve a path through the frozen wasteland. Scavenge, hunt, craft weapons and equipment to face the horrors lurking in the dark. Brave the depths of derelict bunkers and ruined strongholds, where darkness conceals both salvage and death. Fortify your train, arm yourselves, survive the unspeakable. Or be consumed by the frost.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!