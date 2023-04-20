Sustainability Week Begins Today In Pokémon GO With Egg Changes
Sustainability Week 2023 kicks off today in Pokémon GO but Niantic has quietly made a major change to the event's Egg content.
Sustainability Week begins today in Pokémon GO. If you caught the initial announcement, please be sure to read this update. The event-themed Pokémon were initially announced to appear in 2 KM Eggs, but Niantic has quietly updated their blog to switch this to 7 KM Eggs. While all else remains the same, this change to the way relevant species like Cherubi, Drilbur which gets its Shiny release, and Bounsweet, which makes its Pokémon GO debut, has changed. Let's get into the details.
Here's what's happening in the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
- New release: Bounsweet, the Fruit Pokémon, will arrive in the game for the first time. It can evolve into Steenee, who can then evolve into Tsareena. Bounsweet will be a rare wild spawn and can also be encountered by completing Timed Research and hatching 2KM Eggs.
- New Shiny release: Drilbur can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time in Pokémon GO. Drilbur will be encountered in the wild, through 2 KM Eggs, through Field Research, and through Timed Research.
- Wild spawns: Squirtle, Shellder, Wailmer, Drilbur, Cottonee, Petilil, Dwebble, Foongus, Froakie. Rare spawns will include Larvitar, Binacle, and Bounsweet.
- Field Research: Drilbur may be encountered through a certain Field Research task.
- Timed Research: Leads to encounters with Drilbur, Trubbish, and Bounsweet.
- 7 KM Eggs: Cherubi, Drilbur, and Bounsweet.
- Event bonus:
- Buddies that are leveled up to Ultra Buddy or higher will bring more souvenirs
- Buddies that are Great Buddies or higher will bring leaf-wrapped gifts more frequently and will contain Berries more often. Silver Pinap Berries may be included.
- Buddies will accompany Trainers on the map for a longer time once they are fed.
- Half Heart Distance for Buddies.
- New Avatar items include Bounsweet Hat, Steenee Shirt, Tsareena Boots