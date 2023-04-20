Sustainability Week Begins Today In Pokémon GO With Egg Changes Sustainability Week 2023 kicks off today in Pokémon GO but Niantic has quietly made a major change to the event's Egg content.

Sustainability Week begins today in Pokémon GO. If you caught the initial announcement, please be sure to read this update. The event-themed Pokémon were initially announced to appear in 2 KM Eggs, but Niantic has quietly updated their blog to switch this to 7 KM Eggs. While all else remains the same, this change to the way relevant species like Cherubi, Drilbur which gets its Shiny release, and Bounsweet, which makes its Pokémon GO debut, has changed. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening in the Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO: